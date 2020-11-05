Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Two local organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Heritage Christian Academy and Grace United Methodist Church have received “Clean Sweep” awards for the third quarter of 2020.
Clean Sweep Awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, left, and Cindy Zangla of Heritage Christian Academy.