Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local entities have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: the Safe Harbor Thrift Store and Glynn County Farm Bureau received “Clean Sweep” awards for the third quarter of 2022. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Keith Fenton, from left, Michelle Fasig and Hillary Johnston of Safe Harbor Thrift Store, Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Debra Orr, Shaw McVeigh and Jack McConnell of Glynn County Farm Bureau.