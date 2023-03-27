032023_CAP
Submitted by Joan Scarborough

Curtis Cantrell was promoted to second lieutenant at the monthly meeting of the Brunswick Senior Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP).

Lt. Cantrell is the pastor of the Abundant Harvest Baptist Church in Kingsland and has only been in CAP for seven months. He served 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a parachute rigger and received his pilot’s license in 2022. Lt. Cantrell plans to apply for the position of chaplain in the Squadron.

Pictured are Capt. Bob Speight, Deputy Commander Group 4, from left, Cantrell, and Capt. Brian Mooney, Commander Brunswick Senior Squadron.

