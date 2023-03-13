Submitted by Blake Cook
The Golden Isles Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol was recently officially chartered at a ceremony held in Brunswick. Senior leaders from the Civil Air Patrol, notably Southeast Region Commander Col. Andrea Van Buren and Georgia Wing Commander Col. Jeffrey Garrett, joined local dignitaries, such as Glynn County Commissioner David Sweat and Assistant County Manager John Gentry at the ceremony.
The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and offers young people aged 12-18 an opportunity to participate in a structured program of leadership, character development, physical fitness and aerospace education.
The Golden Isles Cadet Squadron will host an information session for prospective cadets and their families at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Life in Christ Church, 1224 Chapel Crossing Rd. in Brunswick. For more information, contact the unit’s commander at blake.cook@gawg.cap.gov
Pictured are Col. Andrea Van Buren, from left, Maj. Kelly Alexander, USAF (Ret.), Cadet Delana Theiss, Col. Jeffrey Garrett. Theiss was presented with her letter of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy at the ceremony.