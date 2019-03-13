Submitted by Joan Scarborough
The Brunswick Senior Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol hosted a major search and rescue exercise to test the capabilities of the members and equipment.
CAP planes and crews from Savannah and Atlanta joined the local squadron and its Cessna 172 stationed at the McKinnon St. Simons Airport for a day of training and practice.
In one day, aircrews flew 10 missions, providing training for pilots, observers, scanners and aerial photographers. Group IV Commander Maj. Roy Scarborough and Incident Commander Lt. Col. William Wallace oversaw the operation.
Pictured during a briefing are Maj. Roy Scarborough, from left, Capt. Greg Moore, Lt. Wayne Green, at the desk, and Lt. Col. Bill Wallace.