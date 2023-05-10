Submitted by Joan Scarborough
Two members of the Brunswick Senior Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol were promoted to Second Lieutenant in their first year of service. Dr. Tanja Payne achieved the status of Mission Scanner and will be recruiting for CAP through civic events in McIntosh County. Steve Watson serves as the IT Officer for the Squadron and is in training as an aerial photographer.
Picture are Second Lt. Tanja Payne, from left, Second Lt. Steve Watson and Capt. Brian Mooney, squadron commander.