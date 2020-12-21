Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly lunch meeting, and the guest speaker was Jodi Benner, co-founder of the Children in Action (CIA) Sports Club. The CIA Club was founded 13 years ago by Allen and Jodi Benner to reach the children in the community through sports and Christian principles to be a positive influence and to impact their lives through Christ.
Pictured are Gary Wise, president, from left, Jodi Benner, Coach Aubrey Benner, Bill Foster, president-elect, and Randy Pifer, secretary/treasurer.