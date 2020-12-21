122120_CIA
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly lunch meeting, and the guest speaker was Jodi Benner, co-founder of the Children in Action (CIA) Sports Club. The CIA Club was founded 13 years ago by Allen and Jodi Benner to reach the children in the community through sports and Christian principles to be a positive influence and to impact their lives through Christ.

Pictured are Gary Wise, president, from left, Jodi Benner, Coach Aubrey Benner, Bill Foster, president-elect, and Randy Pifer, secretary/treasurer.

More from this section

+4
Loeffler makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Loeffler makes campaign stop in Brunswick

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., got a warm welcome Saturday in Brunswick where, a day earlier, a federal judge tossed out a suit challenging the votes of some who had moved from other states since the Nov. 3 election and voted in her runoff against Democrat Rafael Warnock.

+4
Bike giveaway attracts lines

Bike giveaway attracts lines

Pastor Mark Baker decided at the end of November to nix the traditional Christmas meal giveaway this year at Greater Works Ministry and focus on the youth.

Timeless, classic style at forefront of new store

Timeless, classic style at forefront of new store

Haberdashery is an old-fashioned word for a men’s clothing shop, but it’s the perfect fit for a new store in the Frederica North shopping center, on St. Simons Island, next to Brogen’s North. Bullington St. Simons recently opened there and is packed with stylish, but timeless, menswear, gift…