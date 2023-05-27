Submitted by Tiffany King
Episcopal churches in the Brunswick and the Golden Isles have come together to show their support for College of Coastal Georgia’s African-American Male Initiative (AAMI).
Representatives from the different churches recently presented college president Dr. Michelle Johnston with a check to support the efforts of the program. AAMI is an initiative of the University System of Georgia and can be found at its many institutions. Its purpose is to help African-American males, who are first-time college students, have a successful transition to the college environment and set them up for academic and social success.
Pictured are Myrna Scott Amos of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, from left; deacon Rita Spalding of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church; director of diversity initiatives Quinton Staples; college president Dr. Michelle Johnston; the Rev. DeWayne Cope of St. Athanansius; Dwala Nobles of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church; Jenny Gregory of Holy Nativity Episcopal Church and assistant professor of communication Dr. Kyle Fox.
The Revs. Tommy Townsend of Holy Nativity and Tom Purdy of Christ Church Frederica are not pictured.