Submitted by Christine Daniel
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3631 Community Road, Brunswick, recently donated food to FaithWorks Ministry’s Sparrow’s Nest food pantry to distribute to feed those in need. This new collaboration helps both to fulfill their missions to serve their fellowman and meet the needs of our greater community.
Pictured are Mike Todd, volunteer, from left; Titiana Owens, church member, Paul Clarke, bishop of the Brunswick Ward; Pam Hoge, Relief Society president for the Brunswick ward; Chuck Webb, first counselor in the Bishopric; Charles Owen, volunteer; Ron Bateman, volunteer; and Van Doolittle, volunteer.
On the bottom row are Andy Welson, volunteer, from left; Tammy Claridge, Relief Society secretary; Bud Greco, volunteer; and Greg McCarthy, volunteer.