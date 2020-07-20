Submitted by Cynthia Bauer
Melinda Gunnels of First United Methodist Church knows the importance of blood donations. Her daughter needed blood in the past and she is grateful that people donated so her daughter had the blood she needed. First United Methodist Church hosts six regular blood drives each year, as well as special collections around holidays, when additional blood is needed.
When COVID-19 started impacting Brunswick, many organizations canceled blood drives. FUMC opened its doors hosting bi weekly blood programs throughout April, May and June. Without their support, patients may not have had what they needed.
Gunnels is pictured at the church.