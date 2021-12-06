Submitted by Randolph Russell
The Brunswick congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrated the Christmas season by fasting one or two meals on Sunday. The money saved will be donated to a church or other charitable organization. The fast is just one of the suggested daily activities for individuals and families in a month-long program the church is calling Light the World with Love
For more information visit at www.LightTheWorld.org.
Pictured are Wayne Neal, county chairman, left, and Randolph Russell, from the church, are showing a Light the World calendar.