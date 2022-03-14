Submitted by Randolph Russell

On Thursday, the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate its 180th anniversary, and local members will observe the milestone by serving in their communities.

Miranda Rains, leader of the organization in Brunswick, said its service project commemorating the anniversary will be donating food to Sparrow’s Nest, a local food bank. Food donations will be collected at 7 p.m. at the church, 3631 Community Road, Brunswick. Anyone in the community is welcome to participate.

For more information, contact Miranda Rains at 912-571-0565 or visit JustServe.org.

