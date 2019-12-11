Submitted by Heather Heath
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will serve up some holiday spirits with its production of “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.”
Performances will take place Friday to Sunday and Dec. 20 to 22. On Fridays and Saturdays the show will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays it will be at 3 p.m.
The play stars former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson as Ebenezer Scrooge and a cast of talented local actors.
Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors; nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors.
Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. Students with ID are always only $5. For more information and to purchase tickets visit goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934 or stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday at Ritz Theatre.
Pictured Thompson as Ebenezer Scrooge.