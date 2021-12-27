Submitted by Christina Godwin
St. Simons Island residents and friends enjoyed a 20-minute performance by the Christina’s Dance World production team.
The Christina’s Dance World Production Team is interested in performing at local events, conferences and charities. The group can be seen will perform Jan. 29 at Disney Springs in Orlando, Fla. They will also perform at the Ritz Theatre in May of 2022.
Pictured on the back row are Maddy Taylor, from left, Ella Kate Blount, Atticus Mannahan, Keeli Rigdon, Christina Godwin, Nicole Altman, Madeline Counsil, Olivia Black and Polly Kennerly.