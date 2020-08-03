The Christ Church Frederica ECW Scholarship Fund for Women has awarded scholarships to three graduating seniors.
The initiative provides $2,500 scholarships to young women pursuing degrees within a technical college or university, and is in conjunction with the Christ Church/Frederica Episcopal Church Women and the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.
This year, the recipients include Waverly Brown, who plans to attend the College of Coastal Georgia, Ma’Kayla Hulett, who plans to attend Georgia Southern University, and Hannah Martin, who plans to attend Auburn University.
Front row (left to right): Ann Martin, recipient Hannah Martin, Wayne Martin, Mary Hulett and recipient Ma’Kayla Hulett. Back row (left to right): Paul White, Carol Davis, Nancy Zell and Kathryn Sanders.