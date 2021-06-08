Submitted by Christy Carter
Children from the Coastal Georgia Homeschool Association (CGHSA) recently held a diaper drive for Skylark, Glynn County’s nonprofit pregnancy center. Caedmon Moncus and Mason Pearce were made the delivery.
Submitted by Christy Carter
Children from the Coastal Georgia Homeschool Association (CGHSA) recently held a diaper drive for Skylark, Glynn County’s nonprofit pregnancy center. Caedmon Moncus and Mason Pearce were made the delivery.
The RATs were back in action Sunday, dangling from ropes over what is left of the shipwrecked Golden Ray and making precision cuts with 6-foot welding torches, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The 15 kiosks that housed shops in the St. Simons pier village are leaving the island intact.
Don’t be surprised to hear more than just an occasional “howdy” on area beaches and in island restaurants.
Many hands are needed to build the envisioned tiny house village for homeless veterans in Brunswick.
One of the valid criticisms about Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes is the time it takes to complete some of the projects.
From COVID-19 Treatments to Vaccines, Pharmacists Protect the Public