Submitted by Lizzie Piazza
Safe Harbor’s Champions for Children fundraiser recently raised $142,600. The seven-week campaign featured 17 local professionals dubbed “Champions” who individually raised money for the cause. Those were generated with marketing support from Safe Harbor along with private events designed by the participants.
Chefs David and Ryanne Carrier of Certified Pantry and Dulce Dough, respectively, took home the ultimate prize, raising $31,150. Second place went to Jimmy Van Boxel of Uberzoot Salon who raised $16,217. Meg Corry of Womble Bond Dickinson LLP came in third with $12,450. The campaign’s co-chairs were Lizzie Piazza, Bentley Kaufman and Kate Dart.
The totals were released at a celebratory Stripes and Bright Stars benefit, held Wednesday at Queen and Grant in downtown Brunswick. It included food, drinks and a performance by the American Bombshells.
Pictured on the front row are Bentley Kaufman, from left, Kate Dart, Elizabeth Piazza, Amber Gastwirth, Ryanne Carrier, Meg Corry, Peter Feininger, Cullen Peck and Brittany Jenson. On the back row are Andrew Holland, from left, Donte Habersham, Shannon Gilreath, Kam Throckmorton, David Carrier, Jimmy Van Boxel, Rex Templeton Jr. and Bill Fasig.
Other Champions who participated in the campaign included Mayor Cosby Johnson of Brunswick, Dr. Michelle Johnston, President of College of Coastal Georgia, Johnathan Roberts of Roberts Civil Engineering, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, and Jaicee Brewton of KJ Clothier.