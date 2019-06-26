Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Ashley Gowen, executive director of the Okefenokee, Charlton County, Chamber of Commerce recently visited the Kiwanis Club.
This chamber is located Folkston, a small town with about 13,000 residents. It is close to the Okefenokee Swamp which brings in a number of visitors and tourists, but it is all managed and controlled by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department.
Pictured are Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president, from left; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman; Ashley Gowen; Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect.