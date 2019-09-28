Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, recently spoke to the Brunswick Kiwanis. He is the new CEO of the chamber and is happy to be following in the footsteps of Woody Woodside. He has a 120 day plan to build relationships by meeting all the members of the chamber.
Pictured are Bill Brown, Kiwanian, from left; Audrey Gibbons, Kiwanian; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman; Ralph Staffins; Teeple Hill, Kiwanian; Rick Townsend, Kiwanis lieutenant governor; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.