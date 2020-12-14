Like so many, Shay Heckle is looking forward to the future. By all accounts, 2020 hasn’t been the year most of us hoped for, but she and her business, Chadwick’s Jewelers on St. Simons Island, have made the best of it.
And that is thanks in no small part to the dedication of her loyal customers.
“They’ve been committed to shopping and supporting local businesses during this rough year. We’re so grateful for that,” she said.
But Chadwick’s has certainly done its part, too. During the difficult spring months, Shay, a second-generation business owner, stepped up to lend a hand to her fellow entrepreneurs. The store held weekly online auctions, offering up custom-created pieces for purchase. The proceeds from those sales were gifted to their restaurant neighbors who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“(Jeweler) Matt (Valentine) and I discussed what we could do to pay back the community for what they have done for us,” she said. “We’ve been here for almost 40 years and have weathered a lot of storms.”
Her perseverance, community spirit and dedication to top-quality service was instilled in her by her late father, Richard Heckle, who opened the jewelry store in 1982.
“Dad was always very focused on customer service and that’s what I learned from him. I started working with him in 1995,” she said.
Along with focusing on service, Chadwick’s has continued to offer in-house custom design and repair since Richard’s passing in 2018. Having the technology and expertise on-premises to keep customers’ heirlooms in our control at all times offers peace of mind that they aren’t able to get everywhere,” Shay said.
That’s when Shay tapped Valentine to join the team, adding his extensive experience to the mix.
“Matt’s been in the business for 32 years, so he has a lot to offer. He’s been here for two years now and it’s gone really well,” she said.
Together, they are moving into the future and are incorporating cutting-edge technologies to do so. One of the new elements at Chadwick’s is a software system titled CAD (Customer Aided Design). The program allows for the creation of any concept a customer can conceive.
“It could be an heirloom piece, for example, something that your great-grandmother had and we can completely recreate it using this system,” Shay said.
They have used the system many times and the results are impressive. One of the pieces designed was a customer’s own concept, that once uploaded to CAD, could truly take shape.
“She had an idea, a rough drawing but CAD let us really make it come to life. It has helped us to further meet all of the needs and wants of our customers,” she said.
In addition to the CAD program, Chadwick’s has an extensive collection of loose stones that can be added to any metallic base. Popular items continue to be sapphires (in an array of colors), garnets, opals, and of course, diamonds. The canary or “natural fancy yellow” diamonds, especially, are in high demand.
“We can do anything and we have any setting, ranging from silver to platinum,” Shay said.
Chadwick’s is currently all stocked up and ready for the holiday season.
“We are very excited about the season. We’re wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a very happy 2021,” she said. “Make sure to follow us on Facebook to see Matt’s newest creations in real-time.”