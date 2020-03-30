The College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of the president has announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List and Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least twelve hours of course work and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the term. The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.
The following students from Glynn County named to the College of Coastal Georgia Fall 2019 President’s List:
Cora Ailiff
Shelbey Anderson
John Anderson
Cassandra Angst
Cameron Arbo
Alexandra Barnard
Paola Beneyto
Dustin Benton
Tyger Brigmon
Jordan Brewer
Ashley Brooks
Emily Brown
Marybelle Caldwell
Aldrian Cardin
Tara Carnes
James Carpenter
Isaac Corbitt
Alexandria Dean
Isabel Delacqua
Matthew Delaney
Allison Dempsey
Joseph Dixon
Natasha Fernandez
Ashton Fix-Brinson
Kevin Galdamez
Anna Gordon
Kellsie Hall
Edward Hough
Sydney Hoyt
Dianna Hudson
Gabriella Hunter
Haylee Johnson
Emily Kennedy
Alexander Kinchen
Nathaniel Kroll
Nichole Paige Krouse
Hailey Kuykendall
Emily Lachance
Marianela Landi
Nicole Lewis
Brittany Lovell
Aalexis Mack
Michael Magee
Robert Mahas
Naomi Mojica
Alexandria Morgan
Callie Norton
Jasmine Nyvall
Olivia Oconnor
Emily Olson
Luke Ours
Raymond Parks
Deep Patel
Mir Patel
Tori Payne
Anthony Pechin
Katie Petty
William Pinter
Brendan Quanne
Kennedy Ralph
Remington Ramirez
Anna Redanz
Sarah Sanchez
Tonya Schmid
Cameron Shipman
Allison Simpson
Ricky Simpson
Brittany Smith
Mackensey Solomon
Micah Sweat
Nancy Verduzco
Justin Von Gartzen
Jonathan Waters
Brayden Weaver
John Wilcox
Kayla Wilcox
Savannah Wilkerson
Jacob Williams
Kacey Winsness
Jennifer Wood
The following Glynn students named to the College of Coastal Georgia Dean’s List for Fall 2019:
Jonathan Austin
Amanda Badger
Ronald Banks
Garry Belcher
Jade Benton
Melanie Bibby
Jazmynn Bickom
Marlena Bolton
Shelby Bradham
Katelyn Breitenbach
David Brockway
Lauren Booker
Anna Brown
Rubi Calix-Ortiz
Mary Catherine Cambest
Daniela Campo
Ricardo Carrasquillo
Olivia Clark
Daniel Clements
Rekisha Codogan
Braden Colbert
Adrian Collins
Joshua Comer
Carrissa Dart
Kathy Decker
Morgan Dunn
Elizabeth Dykstra
Destiny Elliott
Sabrina Esteban-Joaquin
Reagan Evans
Makaela Everett
Catalina Falo
Jackson Feeney
Briana Fields
Maegan Fields
Tyler Fitzgerald
Akiem Gordon
Julia Green
Casey Griffin
Javarius Hagan
Kelsey Hagen
Michael Hall
Alexis Harmon
Taylor Harper
Anna Harris
Bailey Harvey
Ivan Hernandez
Lovely Hernandez-Mejor
Rachel Herrin
Haven Hopkins
Samantha Howard
Madison Jackson
Holly Jennings
Jones Jobe
Marilyn Johnson
Erin Johnson
Camryn Jones
Cooper Kellis
Leah Kincaid
Andrew Kirkland
Rebekah Knute
Gabriella Kummer
Patrick Langley
Madison Lee
Brandi Lee
Kristen Linville
Nellie Little
Corey Logue
Aidaliana M’causland
Abby Martineau
Froylan Martinez
Carlos Martinez
Samantha Massey
Dillon Mathie
Gabriela Matus-Salinas
Gabrielle McMahon
Kimberly McNerlin
Audrey Moore
Rebekah Moore
Rachael Morris
Kendall Moses
David Mosley
Shelton Moye
Dawson Norris
Brendan O’Briant
Jessica O’Neal
Mauricio Padilla
Austin Parke
Sapora Paschel
Devarshi Patel
Brandon Peralta
Hannah Porterfield
Joel Preston
Lily Pruitt
Flamur Ramiqi
Diana Ramirez Chinchilla
Khanyakwezwe Ramokgopa
Andre Rivera
Eva Rubio
Kristin Scarboro
Ryan Scott
Enrique Sebastiao
Carleigh Simpson
Elisabeth Smith
Kendall Smith
Lauren Smith
Mercedes Sowders
Crystal Stoyanoff
Taylor Strehle
Mary Tarplee
Isabella Thomas
Brandon Thrower
Kalen Tresvant
Frances Triola
Travis Troutt
T’ana Turner
Kaelyn Tyler
Callyn Usher
Edgar Vega
Antonio Wade
Skylar Walker
Victoria Walker
Leo Walker
Bennett Ward
Morgan Watson
Wesley Wormser
Hannah Yoak
• • •
Shonteila West-Gregoire, of Kingsland, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. West-Gregoire was initiated at Widener University.