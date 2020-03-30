The College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of the president has announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List and Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Fall 2019 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least twelve hours of course work and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the term. The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.

The following students from Glynn County named to the College of Coastal Georgia Fall 2019 President’s List:

Cora Ailiff

Shelbey Anderson

John Anderson

Cassandra Angst

Cameron Arbo

Alexandra Barnard

Paola Beneyto

Dustin Benton

Tyger Brigmon

Jordan Brewer

Ashley Brooks

Emily Brown

Marybelle Caldwell

Aldrian Cardin

Tara Carnes

James Carpenter

Isaac Corbitt

Alexandria Dean

Isabel Delacqua

Matthew Delaney

Allison Dempsey

Joseph Dixon

Natasha Fernandez

Ashton Fix-Brinson

Kevin Galdamez

Anna Gordon

Kellsie Hall

Edward Hough

Sydney Hoyt

Dianna Hudson

Gabriella Hunter

Haylee Johnson

Emily Kennedy

Alexander Kinchen

Nathaniel Kroll

Nichole Paige Krouse

Hailey Kuykendall

Emily Lachance

Marianela Landi

Nicole Lewis

Brittany Lovell

Aalexis Mack

Michael Magee

Robert Mahas

Naomi Mojica

Alexandria Morgan

Callie Norton

Jasmine Nyvall

Olivia Oconnor

Emily Olson

Luke Ours

Raymond Parks

Deep Patel

Mir Patel

Tori Payne

Anthony Pechin

Katie Petty

William Pinter

Brendan Quanne

Kennedy Ralph

Remington Ramirez

Anna Redanz

Sarah Sanchez

Tonya Schmid

Cameron Shipman

Allison Simpson

Ricky Simpson

Brittany Smith

Mackensey Solomon

Micah Sweat

Nancy Verduzco

Justin Von Gartzen

Jonathan Waters

Brayden Weaver

John Wilcox

Kayla Wilcox

Savannah Wilkerson

Jacob Williams

Kacey Winsness

Jennifer Wood

The following Glynn students named to the College of Coastal Georgia Dean’s List for Fall 2019:

Jonathan Austin

Amanda Badger

Ronald Banks

Garry Belcher

Jade Benton

Melanie Bibby

Jazmynn Bickom

Marlena Bolton

Shelby Bradham

Katelyn Breitenbach

David Brockway

Lauren Booker

Anna Brown

Rubi Calix-Ortiz

Mary Catherine Cambest

Daniela Campo

Ricardo Carrasquillo

Olivia Clark

Daniel Clements

Rekisha Codogan

Braden Colbert

Adrian Collins

Joshua Comer

Carrissa Dart

Kathy Decker

Morgan Dunn

Elizabeth Dykstra

Destiny Elliott

Sabrina Esteban-Joaquin

Reagan Evans

Makaela Everett

Catalina Falo

Jackson Feeney

Briana Fields

Maegan Fields

Tyler Fitzgerald

Akiem Gordon

Julia Green

Casey Griffin

Javarius Hagan

Kelsey Hagen

Michael Hall

Alexis Harmon

Taylor Harper

Anna Harris

Bailey Harvey

Ivan Hernandez

Lovely Hernandez-Mejor

Rachel Herrin

Haven Hopkins

Samantha Howard

Madison Jackson

Holly Jennings

Jones Jobe

Marilyn Johnson

Erin Johnson

Camryn Jones

Cooper Kellis

Leah Kincaid

Andrew Kirkland

Rebekah Knute

Gabriella Kummer

Patrick Langley

Madison Lee

Brandi Lee

Kristen Linville

Nellie Little

Corey Logue

Aidaliana M’causland

Abby Martineau

Froylan Martinez

Carlos Martinez

Samantha Massey

Dillon Mathie

Gabriela Matus-Salinas

Gabrielle McMahon

Kimberly McNerlin

Audrey Moore

Rebekah Moore

Rachael Morris

Kendall Moses

David Mosley

Shelton Moye

Dawson Norris

Brendan O’Briant

Jessica O’Neal

Mauricio Padilla

Austin Parke

Sapora Paschel

Devarshi Patel

Brandon Peralta

Hannah Porterfield

Joel Preston

Lily Pruitt

Flamur Ramiqi

Diana Ramirez Chinchilla

Khanyakwezwe Ramokgopa

Andre Rivera

Eva Rubio

Kristin Scarboro

Ryan Scott

Enrique Sebastiao

Carleigh Simpson

Elisabeth Smith

Kendall Smith

Lauren Smith

Mercedes Sowders

Crystal Stoyanoff

Taylor Strehle

Mary Tarplee

Isabella Thomas

Brandon Thrower

Kalen Tresvant

Frances Triola

Travis Troutt

T’ana Turner

Kaelyn Tyler

Callyn Usher

Edgar Vega

Antonio Wade

Skylar Walker

Victoria Walker

Leo Walker

Bennett Ward

Morgan Watson

Wesley Wormser

Hannah Yoak

Shonteila West-Gregoire, of Kingsland, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. West-Gregoire was initiated at Widener University.