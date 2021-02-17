Submitted by Laura Young

Castaways Pet Rescue, with the help of PetSmart in Brunswick and Hinesville, recently donated more than 100 new stuffed animals to Southeast Georgia Health System Senior Care Center residents in Brunswick. Stuffed animals can fulfill a tacitile and emotional need for some seniors.

Castaways Pet Rescue, located in Darien, is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to saving dogs and cats in south Georgia. Operated through a network of volunteers and pet foster homes in the coastal Georgia area, the organization rescued and adopted more than 700 cats and dogs in 2020.

Pictured are Emily Rowe, medical office assistant at Summit Sports Medicine and Castaways volunteer, from left; Bianca Deal, Cindy Folts, Roman Tasciotti and Lizzie Skipper, activities department at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick.

