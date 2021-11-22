112221_cassina
Submitted by Julie Andrews Thorpe

A group of Cassina Garden Club members and prospective members recently visited Thrive, a local assisted living facility, to conduct a flower arrangement workshop with the interested residents.

Thrive residents had their arrangements delivered to their rooms, and after the workshop, arrangements made by the club members were taken to Magnolia Manor by Dottie Fielder, chairman; Jenny London, outreach committee member; and Laurie Gavel, prospective member.

Pictured are Gavel, from left, London and Fielder.

