Submitted by Jane Bangert
Cassina Garden Club’s Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29.
There will be seven gardens featured with the tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff serving as a home base. There, the members will host a cultivated plant sale followed by a garden party featuring live music and plein air artists.
Tours of the cabins will be available with the proceeds from the event going to help maintain the historic site. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the event. They may be purchased at local businesses including ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop, Righton Books and Maggie’s, all located on St. Simons Island.
The stops along the tour include:
• A Coastal Classic in Sea Palms: This home’s front garden is anchored by an expansive date palm, surrounded with layers of boxwoods, sunshine ligustrum and seasonal color. The rear garden overlooks the golf course and lake, framed by oak trees.
• The Black Banks Garden: Guests enter this Black Banks garden through a jasmine-covered pergola, framed with queen palms, cabbage palms and African Iris. The pool is accented by large containers of Agave and Carex evergold grasses.
• Grey Owl Inn: Built in the 1950s, the Grey Owl Inn, owned by the Gray Family, was a private home for many years. Ancient oaks define the grounds, which flow into a manicured park complete with a fish pond, water garden, boardwalk and bridge.
• Perfect Porches at Frederica: This Southern-style brick home is accentuated by wide porches and beds filled with seasonal plants. A pebbled path, hedged by Awabuk, leads to the rear of the property. There, a terrace boasts a plunge pool for cooling off on hot summer days.
• High Heel Farms at Frederica: This is the home of a gardener and beekeeper which plays heavily into its design. Native plants are also prevalent throughout the property.
• Garden at the Commons: Hardscapes define this compact space filled with materials such as rock, iron and brick. Juniper and firecracker plants buzz with hummingbirds in the hidden garden. Vines and citrus trees host birds and butterflies.
• The Butterfly Garden at Demere Park: The Butterfly Garden at Demere Park has been designed to welcome butterflies and encourage all four stages of their development. The garden is open to the public from sun up to subs down. The Live Oak Garden Club redesigned the garden and maintains it.