The Cassina Garden Club will host its 15 annual Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 in private homes on St. Simons Island. Tickets to tour the gardens will be $30 in advance and $35 on tour day. Pre-purchase may be made online at cassinagardenclub.org or at ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop and St. Simons Drug Company. The Members Cultivated Plant Sale and a Silent Auction will take place at the historic Hamilton Plantation tabby cabins located on Gascoigne Bluff, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. Tours of the cabins will be available during the plant sale.