Submitted by Janis Rodriguez
The Cassina Garden Club recently received a grant from the Terry Thomas Foundation. The grant will fund educational signage for the historic Hamilton Plantation slave cabin site that is owned by the Cassina Garden Club. To enrich the experience of visitors to the cabins, Cassina can now include outdoor educational signage. It will enhance the visitor’s experience when docents are not available.
Pictured are Susan Goodhue, executive director of the Terry Thomas Foundation, from left; Gee Gee Adams, president of Cassina Garden Club; Dewey Benefield of the Terry Thomas Foundation, and Janis Rodriguez, grant writer.