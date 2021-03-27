Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
CASA and SeaSide Summer Enrichment spoke to Kiwanis today. CASA spoke about the need for volunteers, especially males. SeaSide Summer Enrichment spoke about their program and the need for it in this area. Both organizations are supported by the Kiwanis Club and received a check to continue the work they do.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, from left; Rebekah Johnson, advocate coordinator of CASA; Cary Greenfield, executive director of CASA; Randy Frost, director of SeaSide Summer Enrichment; and Britton Smith, Kiwanis president.