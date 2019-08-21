Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted members of CASA Glynn. Executive director Cary Greenfield, and advocate coordinator Rebekah Johnson told the club about the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Glynn.
The mission of CASA Glynn Inc. is to recruit, train and supervise volunteers from the community to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children. For more information about volunteering, call 912-264-448 or visit their website www.casaglynn.org
Pictured are Randy Pifer, vice-president, from left; George Barnhill, president; Cary Greenfield, CASA executive director; Rebekah Johnson, CASA advocate coordinator; Allen Phillips, secretary; and Mike Lynch, president-elect.