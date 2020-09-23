091420_kiwanis
Submitted by Dona Colglazier

Cary Greenfield, executive director of CASA Glynn, recently accepted a donation from the Brunswick Kiwanis.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, represents kids in foster care in the Golden Isles. There are presently 151 foster kids in Glynn County. Funding comes from grants, fundraisers and private donors. Due to COVID, advocates do not have face-to-face meetings with their kids, they have only once a week phone calls. Pictured are Cary Greenfield, from left, and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.

