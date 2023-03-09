Submitted by Margie Harris
CASA Glynn’s fundraising committee has been busy planning for the 2023 Luncheon & Fashion Show. It will be held at noon April 6 in the Cloister Ballroom on Sea Island. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call the CASA office at 912-264-4448.
The Casa Fundraising Committee members are pictured Ruth Hayward Beall, from left, Lizzie Piazza, Leah Hopkins, Mary Jo Prater, Carrie Anne Rillo, Alice Keen, Laura Scasserra, Alisha Seymour, Jennifer Butler, Staci Bennett, Pat Hill and Margie Harris.