Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
Canopy Asset Management, a full-service financial advisement firm based on St. Simons Island, recently held its annual holiday party with an ugly sweater theme for clients and business development partners.
The luncheon, held at the River Room overlooking the Frederica River, included lunch provided by Coastal Kitchen. The winner of the ugly sweater contest, voted on by those in attendance, determined the recipient of a charitable contribution made by the firm.
Mary Smith was this year’s winner and chose a charity close to her heart, the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Pictured are Virginia Schlegel, executive director of the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia; Mary Smith; Jennifer Fussell, chief operating officer; and Tye Pipkin, wealth management advisor both of Canopy Asset Management.