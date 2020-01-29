Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Donna Doersch as the Camden Campus Fall Volunteer of the Quarter.
The awards were announced during the Volunteer Services Winter Luncheons, which featured a cowboy Christmas theme.
Donna Doersch began volunteering at the Health System’s Camden Campus in 2014. She spends her time at the Outpatient Lab on Wednesdays and was the 2019 Council on Volunteers Services District Director for Southeast Georgia.
Doersch enjoys reading, antiquing and traveling, but volunteering holds a special place in her heart.
Pictured are Donna Doersch, Camden Campus Volunteer of the Quarter, and Deana Belcher, president of Camden Campus Volunteer Services.