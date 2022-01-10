The Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus welcomed its 2022 New Year’s baby on Jan. 3.
Graceyn Colleen Bower was born to Skylar Roberts and Jackson Bower at 2:47 p.m. Graceyn weighed in at 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 19 inches. She was delivered via cesarean section by Dr. Jonathan Egly, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology. A Navy family, Roberts and Bower moved from their Colorado hometown to Kings Bay Navy Base three years ago and are thrilled to begin growing their family in Kingsland. Graceyn is their first child.
The Camden hospital Maternity Care Center presented the family with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the Health System’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.
Pictured are Jackson Bower, left, holding baby Graceyn and Skylar Roberts.