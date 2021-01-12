011121_camdenbaby
Buy Now

Submitted by Laura Young

Elizabeth and Robert Roberts welcomed their son, Watson Roberts, at 12:05 a.m. New Year’s Day at the Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System.

Watson was the first baby born at that location for 2021. He weighed-in at 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. He was delivered by Dr. Michelle Y. Perry, obstetrician and gynecologist with Women of Camden-Advanced OB/GYN.

The Roberts, who are Ohio natives, live in Kingsland. Watson is their fourth child.

The Camden hospital Maternity Care Center presented the family with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the Health System’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.

More from this section

+2
Love your silhouette

Love your silhouette

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are the foundations for staying fit, but sometimes they are not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard-to-tone upper arms. Now, there are minimally invasive solutions to those problems – BodyTite and FaceTite.