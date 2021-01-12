Submitted by Laura Young
Elizabeth and Robert Roberts welcomed their son, Watson Roberts, at 12:05 a.m. New Year’s Day at the Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Watson was the first baby born at that location for 2021. He weighed-in at 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. He was delivered by Dr. Michelle Y. Perry, obstetrician and gynecologist with Women of Camden-Advanced OB/GYN.
The Roberts, who are Ohio natives, live in Kingsland. Watson is their fourth child.
The Camden hospital Maternity Care Center presented the family with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the Health System’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.