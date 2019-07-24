Submitted by Laura Young
Joan Lamanna was recently named Volunteer of the Quarter by the Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. She has volunteered at the health system for three years, dedicating her time on Tuesdays to the Camden hospital’s guest services desk and on Saturdays to helping the Senior Care Center in St. Marys during its weekly Bingo tournament. She was honored during the hospitals
Lamanna is married to Mike Lamanna, a fellow Camden hospital volunteer. They have two children and two grandchildren. Pictured are Joan Lamanna, Camden Campus Volunteer of the Quarter, left, and Deana Belcher, president of Camden Campus volunteer services.