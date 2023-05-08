Submitted by Laura Young
David Costa was recently named the Camden hospital Winter Volunteer of the Quarter.
Costa has volunteered in the Camden hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation Care Center since 2021, lending his time and skills to help patients and team members.
Costa and his wife, Diane, reside in St. Marys. They are members of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church where he volunteers as an usher and with other church activities. Costa is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion and volunteers in other capacities within the community.
Pictured are Costa, Camden hospital Winter Volunteer of the Quarter and Kathleen Worthing, president, Camden Volunteer Services.