Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently named Kathleen Worthing as the Camden hospital Volunteer of the Quarter during its spring luncheon.Worthing began volunteering at the Senior Care Center in St. Marys 10 years ago. She currently volunteers at the guest services desk. Worthing is also the immediate past president of the Camden Campus Auxiliary and has served various roles on the board. Pictured are Worthing, left, and Deana Belcher, president of the Camden Campus Auxiliary.