Submitted by Laura Young
The yearlong fundraising successes of the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospitals’ Volunteer Services were celebrated during their recent cowboy-themed holiday luncheons. They presented donations to the Health System from the proceeds raised through the Gift Shop and Volunteer Services fundraising events held December 2018 through November 2019.
Pictured are Howard W. Sepp Jr., FACHE, vice president and administrator, Camden Campus, and Kristin Doll, CAVS, director, Volunteer Services, accept a donation of $30,000 from Deana Belcher, president of Camden Campus Volunteer Services.