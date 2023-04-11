Submitted by Laura Young
National Doctors’ Day was recently celebrated by the Southeast Georgia Health System. The week-long celebration included specialty coffee carts by Wake Up Coffee, car washes by Russell’s Exclusive Detailing Service, chair massages by Salt Air Massage, sweet treats/baked goods from volunteer services and a breakfast and luncheon hosted by the health system. In addition to these activities, charitable donations were also made on their behalf.
The Camden hospital medical staff were similarly honored through a $2,500 donation to the Coastal Counseling Center. Established in 2004, the center provides counseling services to people in the community who were either uninsured, underinsured or whose financial situation might prevent them from seeking help. Services include counseling for day-to-day struggles, relationships, addiction, domestic violence and anger management. Pictured are Coastal Counseling Center representatives, Merrisa Kight, MSW, program developer, from left; Nannette Brannon LPC; Leticia Graham, LPC, executive director; Tammy Hudson; Dr. Janise H. Whitesell, chief of the medical staff, Camden hospital and Dale Blanton, LPC, Ph.D., clinical director of Coastal Counseling Center.