Submitted by Duane Hairston
Through a developed relationship with Anytime Fitness in Brunswick, Glynn Academy High School, Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Program Cadets volunteered to help with the recent 2020 Bridge Run.
The MCJROTC program is designed to instill values of leadership, self-esteem, personal responsibility, teamwork, and self-discipline in America’s youth.
Christen Bartley, a certified personal trainer and owner of the Brunswick, Anytime Fitness facility, has funded multiple entry registration fees for Cadets and devoted countless hours leading workouts and training sessions.
Pictured at the bridge run are Cadet Amalia Hanly, from left; Erick Caballero, Shadon Blackmon, Marcus Lane, Nicholas Stanton, Blake Callaway, Joesph Blake, member of Anytime Fitness, Victor Rodriguez.
On the second row are Yerania Monterrubio, Evelyn Castanon, from left, Kalyn Porter, Ashley Eason, Anytime Fitness manager, and Christen Bartley, Anytime Fitness owner.