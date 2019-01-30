Submitted by Duane Hairston
The Glynn Academy’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) Cadets volunteered their time, assisting Anytime Fitness located at Canal Road, with cleaning and organizing workout equipment. The Cadets participated in a workout routine with Christen Bartley, a professional personal fitness trainer and the owner of the facility. Pictured are Duane Hairston, instructor from left, Trey Watkins, Shaniya Livingston, MaryMarie Autry, Evelyn Castañon, Edith Vasquez-Reyes, D’aviante Kirksey, and Christen Bartley. On the second row are Thomas Landford, from left, Brent Sapp, Kalyn Porter, Blake Callaway, George Kellam, Reese Cummings, Ki’Asia Kellam, Frank Velazquez-Garcia and Noah Odum.