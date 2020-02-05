Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented its inaugural BEE Award to Cindy Butler, RT(R), in recognition of her willingness to go the extra mile for her patients and team members.
A radiologic technologist in the Health System’s Immediate Care Centers, Butler was nominated for the BEE Award by fellow team members.
Butler was presented with a BEE Award plaque and certificate by Katie Wood, vice president, Physician Practices, in front of her peers and Health System leadership. The Southeast Georgia Health System recently implemented the BEE Award to honor and recognize team members outside of nursing who go Beyond Exceptional Expectations.
She also received a BEE pin and a bouquet of yellow tulips. She is pictured.