Businesses, nonprofits nab Clean Sweep awards

A local business and a nonprofit organization have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises. The Pinball Palace and the Roosevelt Harris Jr., Senior Citizens Center received Clean Sweep awards for the second quarter of 2019. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Pinball Palace owners Karen and Kelley Daniel, from left, Roosevelt Harris Jr., Senior Citizens Center director Darlene Wymes and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna.

