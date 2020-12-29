122920_torras

Pictured are Brendon Winstead, director of laboratory services of the Southeast Georgia Health System, from left, Michael Torras, board member with the Torras Foundation; Krista Robitz, director of development the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation; and Daren B. Pietsch, president of Torras Properties.

 Provided photo

Submitted by Laura Young

The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation recently received a donation from the Torras Foundation of more than 150 meals for health system team members working in COVID-19 critical care areas.

The meals were prepared and delivered by Fox’s Pizza, Reid’s Apothecary and Tipsy McSway’s.

“The entire Torras family is grateful for the dedicated hospital caregivers every year, but they recognize that during the pandemic so many have gone above and beyond to provide essential services for our community,” says R. Michael Torras, Torras Foundation board member.

For more information on how to support the community hospital during this challenging time, call the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360 or email krobitz@sghs.org.

