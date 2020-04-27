042720_David Webster lores

Submitted by Laura Young

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., there was fear of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This spurred several local community members to use their creativity to develop PPE products using technology and supplies they had on hand, which were then donated to Southeast Georgia Health System.

David Webster of Webster Tile and Bath Inc. used his company’s water jet to make 450 “ear savers” for team members who wear masks for many hours. The ear savers were designed to relieve the irritation caused by the mask’s elastic bands and are made of PVC, so they can be easily wiped and sanitized.

David Webster, Webster Bath and Tile Inc., and Tripp Stephens, vice-president of the Southeast Georgia Health System.

Practice offers alternatives to traditional medicine

