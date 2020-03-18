Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses to Brittney Bryant, LPN, in recognition of her calm demeanor and performance under pressure which, most likely, saved a life.
Bryant was presented with the DAISY Award by Judith Henson, R.N., BSN, MSA, vice president, Patient Care Services, in front of her peers, health system leadership and physicians. She also received “A Healer’s Touch” sculpture, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa, and Grandy’s Cinnamon Rolls, donated by owners, and siblings, Paul and Mary Kay Spence.
Created by The DAISY Foundation™—an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System — the DAISY Award was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and the patients’ family and friends.
Nurses can be nominated for the DAISY Award online at sghs.org/daisy-award, or nominations may be placed in DAISY boxes located throughout the Health System's Brunswick and Camden campuses.