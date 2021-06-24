062821_GFWC
Submitted by Patricia Porto

Seven members of the 109-year-old General Federation of Women’s Clubs Brunswick Woman’s Club (GFWC) traveled to Savannah to attend the 2021 GFWC Georgia annual convention. The club brought home three first-place state awards for their 2020 accomplishments under Kathleen Orians Dawson’s presidency in the 1-25 membership category.

For the third year, the club brought home the GFWC Georgia Garrett Newsletter Award. In a state student art contest, the club sponsored three art students, and a convention service project supported the USO at the Savannah-Hilton Head Airport.

Pictured are Hilda Hagarty, member and district president, from left; Penny Smith, parliamentarian; Pat Porto, club president; Jan Oglesby, member and Kathleen Orians Dawson, treasurer. Not pictured are: Gail Cowan, arts and culture chairman; and Jeanette Pewitt, scrapbook editor.

