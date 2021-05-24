Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club attended a southeast district meeting which was held via Zoom.
Hilda Hagarty, president, presented first place awards to the club as the Best Overall Club in the under 25 member category and to each of its Committee Service Projects: arts and culture; environment; education and libraries; civic engagement and outreach; health and wellness and Tallulah Falls. A total of 10 clubs were in the competition. Certificates were awarded at its last meeting as the program featured the annual report.
Pictured are Gail Cowen, arts and culture, from left; Pat Porto, president; Lillie Smith, environment; Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls; Sheila Ledford, health and wellness; Kathleen Orians Dawson, education and libraries; and Peggy Tuten, civic engagement and outreach.