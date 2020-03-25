Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club met in early March at Golden Corral to host Heather Heath of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities and Allison Jackson, coordinator of the Golden Isles Penguin Project.
The two spoke to the group about the local Penguin Project, which was conceived to give children with special needs an opportunity to participate in the performing arts.
“High School Musical” is scheduled for June 12-14.
Thirty-five artists will perform in full costume with 35 mentors by their side at the Ritz Theater.
Pictured are Gail Cowan, arts chair of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, from left; Allison Jackson, coordinator of the local Penguin Project; and Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities.